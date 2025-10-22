Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Review - This Soulless Music Biopic Is Perplexingly Bad

The storyline revolving around the broken relationship between Bruce Springsteen and his father is the only one that has any nuance, and this is at least partly because of how much Stephen Graham is able to capitalize on even weak material. "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" makes space for the idea that it's possible to have a dad who was difficult, even abusive, and to still want to have a relationship with them; to acknowledge their shortcomings while also seeing them as a flawed human rather than a monster. But even this potentially moving storyline is cut off at the knees, because the script is incapable of giving us information in a way that makes any sense at all. They casually drop in references to his father's apparently severe mental illness as though it were something that was established anywhere in the film rather than coming out of left field, another example of how muddled it can be for no reason.

Aside from this, the only other part of the film that doesn't feel like it's standing in wet cement is the extended sequence where Bruce is recording music in the bedroom of his rented house with Mike Batlan (Paul Walter Hauser), creating a darker, more folk-oriented sound on pure instinct alone. Here, we get insight into his creative process, and it's the only point where we can feel his genius as a songwriter rather than just being told. (We know his cut of "Born in the U.S.A." is good, for example, because we see sound engineer Chuck Plotkin [Marc Maron] nodding in astonishment to his colleagues while they're recording it.)

Graham is blameless. Jeremy Strong is fine. An always delightful David Krumholtz makes a meal out of the few scenes that he gets. But although Jeremy Allen White is playing Springsteen, at no point does he come across as anything other than a slightly-more-mumbly-than-usual Jeremy Allen White. The first act of "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" leads us to believe that this is going to be yet another mediocre, paint-by-number music biopic that has no particular narrative voice or overarching message, but can at least be relied upon to give audiences a few classic musical numbers to scratch that old nostalgia itch. As the film continues, however, it becomes clear that it's something else entirely: a perplexingly bad production, one that is flawed in nearly every way that matters.

"Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" hits theaters on October 24.