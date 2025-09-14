10 Awful Movie Adaptations That Should Have Never Happened

If there's one thing avid readers know, it's that Hollywood rarely gets things right when adapting their favorite books into movies. This happens so often that failure is all but expected by the public. There are many reasons why a film based on a book or series might differ significantly from its source material; some elements understandably need to be cut for time, while others are inexplicably altered, changing the story, themes, characters, or everything else in between.

Sure, there are some excellent examples of the opposite happening, but it's unfortunately rare. Movies like "The Lord of the Rings," "To Kill a Mockingbird," and "The Godfather" are some of the best films ever made, and they were all adapted from equally impressive novels. On the other side are the adaptations that are so poorly done that the source material's fans end up unleashing torrents of vitriol online after seeing them.

While some fans of the following films likely had high hopes, they ended up dashed upon seeing the final product. There are plenty of awful movie adaptations of books, but a handful are so poorly done that they truly shouldn't have been made. They're the biggest wastes of money that saw production companies bank on would-be tentpole franchises that utterly bombed, divided the fanbase, or outright offended anyone with a passing familiarity with the source. These are some of the worst adaptations, movies so disappointing that few would argue against the idea that they shouldn't have even been made.