Why Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Flopped At The Box Office

With the musician biopic omnipresent in modern Hollywood, it was inevitable that Bruce Springsteen would eventually get his equivalent to "Bohemian Rhapsody" or "Elvis." Such a project finally materialized with "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere," which saw "The Bear" veteran Jeremy Allen White lending his soulful pupils and psychologically frazzled aura to Springsteen as he works to create his 1982 album "Nebraska."

But any hopes that "Deliver Me From Nowhere" would score an opening weekend anywhere close to the biggest musician biopics in box office history quickly flamed out, thanks to the movie only grossing $8.88 million on opening weekend. That's the 18th-worst debut in history for a movie playing in 3,400+ theaters domestically. On a $55 million budget, the film has a long way to go before it becomes profitable.

Given Springsteen's iconic stature and the success of other films like "Elvis," it's worth asking why exactly "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" crashed so spectacularly at the box office. The reasons include the lack of famous, marketable names in its cast and crew, its downbeat atmosphere, and even the lack of novelty surrounding a movie concerning Bruce Springsteen, among other problems. Though on paper this project looked like a financial slam-dunk to Disney/20th Century Studios executives, "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere" suffered from some severe obstacles in execution that led to it hitting a box office sour note.