Does Jeremy Allen White Actually Sing In Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere?

Another year, another musician biopic. 2025 brings us the story of the Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen, in "Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere." The question that always comes up with these movies is; "Did the actor really sing?" It's pretty impressive when the answer to that query is "Yes," but occasionally, it gets muddy. Rami Malek technically sang for "Bohemian Rhapsody," but his vocals were mixed with Freddie Mercury's as well as another singer's in order to get close to Mercury's outstanding vocal range. So did Jeremy Allen White actually sing in the Springsteen biopic?

Yes, he did. White's confirmed he actually sings throughout the film, and he spoke with GQ about watching numerous videos of Springsteen to get his speech patterns just right. "It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice," White explained. "That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot."

Many of Springsteen's songs are featured throughout the film with White's voice. However, the level of screaming involved with performing "Born in the U.S.A." was too much for the actor, and he lost his voice for several days following that recording session. White also went through intense culinary training for "The Bear," so it's clear he goes above and beyond for his roles.