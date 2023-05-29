Did Succession's Jeremy Strong Really Drink That Disgusting Smoothie?

The "Succession" series finale delivers more than its fair share of memorable moments. Not only does the climactic episode see Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), and Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook) all end up in similar professional positions, but it also gives characters like Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen) and Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) the chance to seize new opportunities for themselves. Before the Roy siblings inevitably split apart in the episode's final third, though, the "Succession" finale lets the three characters briefly come together.

Early on in the episode, Kendall, Roman, and Shiv all reunite at their mother's home in the Caribbean. While there, Shiv discovers that Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) intends to betray her, which leads to her and Roman anointing Kendall the new "king" of Waystar Royco. Moments later, Shiv and Roman force Kendall to eat a "meal fit for a king," which turns out to be a smoothie containing, among other ingredients, bread, cheese, pickles, tabasco, eggs, and a little bit of Shiv's own spit. Kendall, for his part, not only drinks a portion of the smoothie but lets Roman dump the rest of it on his head.

Lest viewers think otherwise, Jeremy Strong has confirmed that he did, indeed, drink the very same smoothie viewers watch Roman and Shiv concoct, too. The actor revealed as much during an appearance on "HBO's Succession Podcast," telling the show's host, "We did it only a few times and I went outside and wretched and jumped in the ocean and washed it off my hair and, yeah, I did drink it."