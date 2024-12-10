A Complete Unknown Review: Timothée Chalamet Is Captivating In An Otherwise Meandering Musical Biopic

What makes someone like Timothée Chalamet both a movie star and occasionally difficult to watch is that his screen presence prevents him from truly disappearing into roles — whoever he's playing, you can always see him. Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka. Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides. Not so, however, with "A Complete Unknown." As Bob Dylan, he seems as though he's finally found a role that he can melt into, embodying the presence of the enigmatic singer-songwriter rather than simply doing an impression. The film itself is not without its flaws, particularly in the development of its script, but it's one of Chalamet's most interesting performances yet.

As we first meet Bob Dylan, he's just 19 years old, hitchhiking to New York City in a bid to meet his hero, Woody Guthrie (Scoot McNairy). When he finally tracks him down to a hospital where the older musician is being treated for end-stage Huntington's Disease, he plays "Song to Woody," a love letter to the singer who influenced his music so significantly. But although Dylan embraces his influences and the roots of folk music, "A Complete Unknown" is all about the process by which his style changes over the years, partially in response to his own evolving tastes, partially out of a desire to try something new. His expansive vision of folk music is what leads to his mainstream success, but it also earns him some enemies when he pushes too far out of his fans' comfort zone.