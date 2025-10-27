10 Highest-Grossing Musician Biopics At The Box Office

The greatest musicians don't just keep their artistry confined to records and chart-topping tunes. They also get to headline music biopics, a subgenre of cinema that's only gotten more popular in recent years in a post-"Bohemian Rhapsody" world. With projects like "Michael" and the epic four-part Beatles feature in April 2028 on the horizon, there's no end in sight for films chronicling the lives of everybody's favorite singers, pianists, rappers, and assorted music legends. While the ubiquity of these titles is undeniable, what's less immediately apparent is which of these films reigns supreme at the box office.

What are the highest-grossing music biopics globally? Let's dive into the 10 most lucrative movies in this subgenre worldwide. These hits ensure that the music biopic isn't going anywhere anytime soon, no matter how many parodies like "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" and "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" skewer these titles. There's a wide array of reasons these 10 movies became so successful. Sometimes it's as simple as a prime release date or award season buzz. Other times, a film strikes just the right chord culturally at the perfect time. Still others were driven by the novelty of seeing certain famous faces play an especially beloved musician.

Whatever led to these productions becoming moneymakers, their status as box office hits is indisputable. Prepare to get a bunch of catchy tunes stuck in your head while discovering the 10 highest-grossing music biopics ever.