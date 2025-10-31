15 Best Criminal Minds Episodes, Ranked

"Criminal Minds," which ran for fifteen seasons as a procedural juggernaut for CBS, follows the Behavioral Analysis Unit (BAU) of the FBI, whose job it is to profile, identify, and capture serial offenders (mostly serial killers) throughout the United States. Despite being canceled in 2020, the show returned in the form of a streaming-exclusive continuation called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," which is running to this day. Over 350 episodes of "Criminal Minds" have aired, which means there are a fair few great ones, many bad ones, and a lot that sit right in the middle. "Criminal Minds" fans have strong opinions about which episodes are the worst, but the mandate of this piece is to unearth the episodes that shine most brightly as examples of the show firing on all cylinders.

It's important to note that there are many great episodes that didn't quite make this ranking: We built this list by balancing an episode's story and short-term impact with long-term character growth. Ultimately, there are no episodes beyond Season 11 that feel essential to the show or the characters, with the most impactful and emotionally resonant stories taking place in the earlier seasons. We want to give a special shoutout to Penelope Garcia's (Kirsten Vangsness) best episode, Season 4's "House on Fire," which didn't make the list but is still a great watch. But if "House on Fire" didn't make the cut, then what did? These are the 15 best episodes of "Criminal Minds."