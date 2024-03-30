What Happened To Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon On Criminal Minds?

While "Criminal Minds" may boast its fair share of disturbing episodes, the crime drama remains a beloved genre entry among fans. Throughout its original run from 2005 to 2020, it spotlights some of the worst criminals imaginable as their heinous actions put them on the radar of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' Behavioral Analysis Unit. There, various experts attempt to understand these individuals, their motives, and how to stop them. Spearheading the operation is Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon — well, at least for the show's first two seasons. He disappears from the program after a mere 47 episodes.

Gideon's fate is left ambiguous beyond the start of Season 3, with him seemingly leaving the BAU behind. Season 10 eventually provides a resolution to his story, but, unfortunately, his tale doesn't get a happy ending. In the episode "Nelson's Sparrow," it's revealed that he was shot and killed off-screen by serial killer Donnie Mallick (Arye Gross). Gideon had been investigating Mallick without the BAU's help, with his death reigniting BAU interest in Mallick's case. At the time of publication, Gideon remains the only main "Criminal Minds" character to die.

In the very same episode where his death is confirmed, "Criminal Minds" fans get to spend a bit of time with Gideon in a different way.