What Happened To Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon On Criminal Minds?
While "Criminal Minds" may boast its fair share of disturbing episodes, the crime drama remains a beloved genre entry among fans. Throughout its original run from 2005 to 2020, it spotlights some of the worst criminals imaginable as their heinous actions put them on the radar of the Federal Bureau of Investigations' Behavioral Analysis Unit. There, various experts attempt to understand these individuals, their motives, and how to stop them. Spearheading the operation is Mandy Patinkin's Jason Gideon — well, at least for the show's first two seasons. He disappears from the program after a mere 47 episodes.
Gideon's fate is left ambiguous beyond the start of Season 3, with him seemingly leaving the BAU behind. Season 10 eventually provides a resolution to his story, but, unfortunately, his tale doesn't get a happy ending. In the episode "Nelson's Sparrow," it's revealed that he was shot and killed off-screen by serial killer Donnie Mallick (Arye Gross). Gideon had been investigating Mallick without the BAU's help, with his death reigniting BAU interest in Mallick's case. At the time of publication, Gideon remains the only main "Criminal Minds" character to die.
In the very same episode where his death is confirmed, "Criminal Minds" fans get to spend a bit of time with Gideon in a different way.
Gideon gets an emotional farewell without Patinkin
With Mandy Patinkin electing to leave "Criminal Minds" full-time after Season 2, and publicly expressing his lack of desire to return to the franchise, it's no surprise that Jason Gideon's death was handled the way it was. At the very least, the minds behind "Nelson's Sparrow" figured out a way to give audiences more time with the character and send him off properly without Patinkin. The decision was ultimately made to go back to the late '70s in Gideon's early days in the BAU. For these scenes, Ben Savage takes on the role of young Gideon.
Not only do these flashbacks serve to flesh out Gideon's connection to Donnie Mallick — the subject of one of his and David Rossi's (Robert Dunne) first investigations — and give the BAU staple a decent farewell, but they strengthen his connection to many of his BAU colleagues. In an effort to capture Mallick, Rossi (Joe Mantegna) is even willing to put his life on the line and confront him, nearly being shot by his longtime friend's killer. Mallick and Rossi's final showdown is a full-circle moment as well, with Rossi bringing the criminal who pulled him and Gideon together decades ago to justice, thus avenging his fallen friend.
Even though Jason Gideon doesn't spend much time at the forefront of "Criminal Minds," it's fair to say both Mandy Patinkin and Ben Savage's takes on the character benefit the series narratively and emotionally.