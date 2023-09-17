The Criminal Minds Character You Likely Forgot Amber Heard Played

"Criminal Minds" character Dr. Spencer Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is sought after by several admirers throughout the show's 15 seasons. It seems that the ladies love a slightly awkward FBI special agent who collects PhDs like they are baseball cards. For instance, during Season 1, Episode 18 ("Somebody's Watching"), a bumbling Reid catches Lila Archer's (Amber Heard) eye during a chance visit to a Hollywood gallery displaying contemporary art. The Caltech graduate eventually becomes the actor's chaperone of sorts because her stalker decides to begin taking lives.

While Lila is unnerved by the situation, she wants to feel a sense of normalcy and shares a moment of intimacy with Reid. After their quick makeout session, the FBI agent saves Lila and defeats yet another unsub. Unfortunately for Reid and the actor, they permanently part ways. While opening up to his co-worker, Derek Morgan (Shemar Moore), Reid suggests he feels guilty about his brief romance with a stalking victim. Morgan assures him, however, that his behavior is not out of line.

"Some things you can't control, even with that big old brain of yours. No harm, no foul, let it go," says the supervisory special agent.