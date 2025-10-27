A 2025 Sci-Fi Flop That Reportedly Lost $75 Million Is A Must-Watch On HBO Max

South Korean director Bong Joon Ho is used to having his movies — which include "Snowpiercer" and the best picture winner "Parasite" — called things like "peerless," "audacious," and "original." He's not so used to having his movies called "flops" or "box office bombs." Unfortunately, that's what his Robert Pattinson-led film "Mickey 17" was — in fact, it's one of the biggest box office bombs of 2025.

This political sci-fi satire with weighty things on its mind (including identity, class warfare, environmental degradation, and corporate greed) disappointed when it hit theaters, ending its theatrical run with $133.3 million at the box office, with only $46 million of that coming from North America. Though that would be a respectable number for some films, according to Variety, "Mickey 17" was produced for approximately $118 million and reportedly cost another $80 million to market. To break even, the film would have had to gross approximately $300 million, so in the end, it lost $75 to $80 million.

While reviews were mostly positive, many critics had reservations, noting that "Mickey 17" isn't the best of Bong Joon Ho and pointing to the film's lengthy runtime and the over-the-top performances as drawbacks. However, when "Mickey 17" hit HBO Max a few months after its theatrical release, viewers immediately took to the daring space adventure: It shot up the viewing charts and stayed among HBO Max's top 10 films for weeks, becoming the latest box office failure to find a second life in the streaming world.