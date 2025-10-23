A 2025 Sci-Fi Thriller With A 93% Rotten Tomatoes Score Is A Must-Watch For HBO Max Users

Science fiction fans are a unique bunch. They don't always care if a movie is a big tentpole blockbuster or a low-budget indie film. The quality of the special effects isn't typically what's important to a true sci-fi fan either, as it's the story, characters, and often its moral or ethical message that sells it. And that means they'll look just about anywhere for a hot new film to dazzle them, and one of the latest happens to be on HBO Max: "Companion," the directorial debut of filmmaker Drew Hancock that mixes sci-fi and horror with sly, dark humor.

In "Companion," we meet Josh (Jack Quaid) and his apparent girlfriend Iris (Sophie Thatcher), who join two other couples for a vacation in a remote lakehouse. It's quickly revealed, however, that Iris is not a person at all, but an AI-powered "companion" android, and that Josh has been using her as part of a fiendish scheme to make off with millions of dollars. What he doesn't expect, however, is Iris discovering the plot and fighting back.

A tense crime caper filtered through a sci-fi premise, "Companion" is something truly fresh and inventive, which fans of the genre are always looking for. A strong cast, a story full of twists and turns, and a shocking climax all add up to one of the best thrillers of 2025, and its 93% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes could eventually earn it a place on our list of best sci-fi movies of all time.