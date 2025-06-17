Elio Review: Pixar's Cute Aliens Can't Save A Predictable Story

"Elio" also feels like it has a three-act structure in need of a little bit of fine-tuning. It spends a lot of time with repetitive sequences early on in the film that hammer home Elio's social isolation and his growing desire to meet aliens, points which we would understand with a 5-minute montage. By the time the plot kicks off in earnest and Elio is traveling through space haphazardly negotiating peace deals, the clock is ticking down. It feels like we don't get to spend nearly enough time with the members of the Communiverse, and the actual space part of the story is rushed. It would have been great to have this either be a slightly longer film (it's just about 90 minutes long, so it has some wiggle room) or have it restructured to spend less time on Earth at the beginning. Because of this, it ends up seeming a little hastily put together, as though it could have benefited from another pass or two in development.

Still, the central message behind "Elio" has all of Pixar's traditional emotional heft. The connection between space exploration — the idea that Earth is alone, desperately seeking contact across the stars — blends beautifully with Elio's aching loneliness after the death of his parents. But as we learn in the film, he's not alone — he will find people who understand him and care about him for who he is. It's a sweet reminder for young viewers, who may not feel as though they fit in at school or at home. And the bonds he forges, especially with the endearing, eternally optimistic Glordon make the point even more compelling.

There's little to dislike about "Elio," but there's little to set our worlds on fire either. It has some memorable characters that are easy to get emotionally attached to (we're pretty sure we need a Glordon plushie, like, yesterday), while others don't get enough screen time to shine or are disappointingly underdeveloped. Although Pixar has long been known for its imaginative creatives and commitment to innovative storytelling, "Elio" is a little safe and generic, as though they were afraid to go out on too far of a limb while they're in an era that has been defined by sequels of previous hits. Still, the emotional beats hit hard, and "Elio" is a pleasant enough way for kids to spend an hour and a half, especially if they're interested in space. It's just a shame that it seems like it pulls back every time it starts to hit on something genuinely interesting.

"Elio" lands in theaters on June 20.