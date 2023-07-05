Why Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Bombed At The Box Office

For the record, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is actually doing quite well in terms of critical reception. As it stands on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has settled at a 68 percent on the Tomatometer, giving it "Fresh" status, and it has an overwhelmingly positive audience score of 88 percent. Nonetheless, it's hard to deny that Indie's final adventure started things off on the wrong foot with early reviews.

Back in May 2023, Harrison Ford premiered the movie at the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival. The early critical reactions that came out of this event proved to be extremely mixed-to-negative. Critics like Owen Gleiberman of Variety and Manohla Dargis of The New York Times wrote about their disappointment regarding various elements of the film, such as its generic blockbuster movie feel and uneven plot.

For some time prior to the release of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," the Cannes reaction was the dominant force in the conversation surrounding the movie's quality. That early negative buzz and word-of-mouth certainly didn't do the movie any favors in its pre-release marketing, even if it did ultimately turn out to be far more warmly received.