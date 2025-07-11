15 Best TV Shows Like Squid Game You Need To Watch Next

If any two shows can be taken as calling cards for the artistic brands of their respective streaming services, it's "Squid Game" and "Silo." It wouldn't be a stretch to call them, respectively, the Netflix and Apple TV+ takes on the concept of a prestige dystopian isolation thriller, both set within closed quarters that stand in allegorically for society as a whole while still functioning as their own cramped-up, highly particular organisms.

Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette Nichols, a generator engineer who works at the Silo — a massive 144-level underground facility existing somewhere in the far-off dystopian future. Its 10,000 inhabitants live by a strict set of rules, and know nothing about life outside or before the Silo; all they're told is that everything above ground is dead, and compliance with the Silo's regulations is necessary for survival. Soon enough, however, Juliette begins to make discoveries about the Silo that may completely unravel the world she thinks she knows.

While "Silo" doesn't come with the built-in dramatic thrust of a game, it's still one of the most engrossing series currently on air. And, in addition to being excellently crafted all around (it even made one of its best calls before its first episode aired), "Silo" makes the absolute most of a theoretically drab setting — one that lacks the bright colors of "Squid Game" by design, but turns out to be just as fascinating of a maze.