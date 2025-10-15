12 Best Movies Like Challengers

"Challengers" is not a film that feels like its been done before. Certainly there have been many sports-related films over the past 100 or so years, plus quite a few films focusing on the unhealthy relationship dynamics of a dramatic love triangle. There are films about friendship, films that cut across time, films that give their audience ambiguous endings, films with subversive scores, and movies that star serious up-and-comers. There aren't really any films besides "Challengers" that do all of these things, though, certainly none that benefit from the insightful, passionate direction of Luca Guadagnino.

One thing that remains true of "Challengers" for its entire run is that it is never a comfortable watch. There's a lot that goes unsaid between the main characters of "Challengers" and a lot of emotional wounds they exact upon each other. Instead of depicting tennis as a bastion of fairness and order to offset these interpersonal struggles — as many sports movies do — Guadagnino has his characters express their basest urges through their sport. For Tashi (Zendaya), Art (Mike Faist), and Patrick (Josh O'Connor), tennis is free expression, a chance to embrace the ambiguity of their existence. There are many movies on this list that explore emotional outlets for volatile characters, as well as films that show the pitfalls of talent and ambition. These are sports movies, romances, thrillers, and everything in between, and they all have in common complex characters and interpersonal dynamics.