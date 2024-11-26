The 10 Best Sitcoms Of All Time, Period
The history of television is littered with sitcoms. Some are iconic. Others are objectionable. Some are grandiose while others are remarkably mundane. Which ones are the best, though? Here is Looper's official list of the best sitcoms of all time.
As a quick note, we will keep this to live-action sitcoms (so no "Simpsons"). The term "sitcom" is also fairly vague, so in order to keep things within relative boundaries, we'll stick to the Merriam-Webster definition of a sitcom or "situational comedy" as "a television series that involves a continuing cast of characters in a succession of comedic circumstances." Alright, enough with the ground rules. Let's get this thing going, starting with tenth place and moving up to first.
10. Everybody Loves Raymond
"Everybody Loves Raymond" is the show for the everyman. The series spent nine seasons on the air entertaining the masses from 1996 through 2005. During that time, it became a household phenomenon as the Barone family muddled through its melodramatic life together.
"Raymond" makes the list because it turns the mundane into the entertaining through things like Robert's melodramatic love life, Raymond's unusually successful sports journalism career, and Deb and Marie's never-ending tension. Just as importantly, according to the show's creator, Phil Rosenthal, when they eventually ran out of ideas for the show, they were savvy enough to pull the plug and end on a high note.
9. M*A*S*H
"M*A*S*H" is a television comedy staple that ran from 1972 to 1983. Helmed by Alan Alda's Captain Benjamin Franklin "Hawkeye" Pierce and Loretta Swit's Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, "M*A*S*H" entertained audiences for 11 seasons and over 250 episodes, every single one of which features Alda and Swit's iconic characters.
Along with its remarkable lead character consistency, the show makes the all-time greats list because it creates comedy in one of the heaviest settings possible: the Korean War. While most shows on this list are about low-stakes things like family, school, and friends, "M*A*S*H" consistently made sitcom hay in the rare air of a wartime story.
8. Friends
"Friends" is one of the shows on this list that just keeps on giving. Originally airing from 1994 to 2004, the 12-season experience has continued to resonate with viewers well into the 21st century.
That said, the reason it makes the list is because it continues to be a top option in the streaming era. Its cast has become modern Hollywood icons who are recognizable anywhere. Sadly, the tragic passing of Matthew Perry (who played Chandler Bing on the show) in late 2023 further solidified the nostalgic place "Friends" has in the hearts of sitcom audiences worldwide.
7. Arrested Development
To be honest, "Arrested Development" feels a little bit like watching a car accident in slow motion. Along with the dramatic in-story meltdown of the Bluth family, the show itself inconsistently aired for five seasons over 16 years — three consecutively, from 2003 through 2006, with a fourth season in 2013 and a fifth from 2018-2019.
Though its seasons were released in an erratic manner, "Arrested Development" makes the list because it was one of the first modern sitcoms to truly develop a cult following. Its rabid fanbase maintained its heartbeat and had producers circling back around every half decade or so to add to its catalog of episodes, an accomplishment few other shows can boast or even rival.
6. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Like "Arrested Development," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" doesn't necessarily attract all types of audiences. Consider the premise for proof: the show follows "The Gang," a lovable but irreverent group of misfits, as they run a lackluster bar in South Philadelphia. This sets an almost anti-sitcom tone from the jump, a rebellious streak that the show has cashed in on for nearly two decades.
The long on-air run is another reason "It's Always Sunny" makes the list. The show, which premiered in 2005, has been going strong for 16 seasons and counting. Toss in memorable performances from a perfect cast that includes Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Danny DeVito, and this one adds up to quiet, consistent sitcom gold.
5. 30 Rock
There are many shows on this list that tackle their source material with aplomb, but none of them make fun of themselves as tactfully or effectively as "30 Rock." The Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin-led production experience is the ultimate satire on the television industry.
What makes this show so successful — and lands it so high on the top 10 list — is how well it pulls back the curtain, revealing the messy, unfair, cutthroat world of television. At the same time, "30 Rock" doesn't devolve into documentary-style boredom or lose its audience in nuanced jokes. It keeps viewers on the edge of their seats engrossed in its story — that is, when they aren't falling out of their chairs busting a gut.
4. I Love Lucy
There are some shows that have specific elements that stand out to the audience. Others are so well-rounded that they naturally rise above the rest. And then there are those that are simply so good they defined the sitcom genre from the get-go. "I Love Lucy" falls in that last category.
The black-and-white classic ran for six seasons from 1951 to 1957, and in that time, Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz, and the rest of the cast defined a new genre of television. Their legacy still reverberates across the small screen three-quarters of a century later. Toss in the fact that "I Love Lucy's" success enabled Ball to launch Star Trek, and this one is a gift that just keeps on giving.
3. Seinfeld
The true challenge faced by most serialized comedies (and a major factor that helped many of these candidates reach this list) is having the ability to maintain quality storytelling and jokes as producers milk each show over time. That the people behind "Seinfeld's" endless array of ideas were able to accomplish this for so long makes the show's popularity and success uniquely special.
The nine-season phenomenon, helmed by the man himself, Jerry Seinfeld, managed to make a spectacular experience out of, well, nothing. Whether it's an uptight restaurant owner shouting, "No soup for you!" or Kramer searching for a bathroom for an entire episode, there are few cinematic experiences that make more memories out of less content than this one. Its enduring legacy places it high on the list of all-time greats.
2. Community
"Community" is another show that, like "Arrested Development," simply refused to die thanks to its cult following. Its manic energy, wild storytelling, and thematic episodes add up to a unique sitcom experience. The show's legacy also extends to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, since Kevin Feige noticed the Russo Brothers' potential when the directors helmed two of "Community's" best episodes — the two-part paintball bonanza for the Season 2 finale.
"Community" lands one of the top spots on this list thanks to impeccable writing and flawless execution. The fast-paced banter of Greendale Community College's favorite study group provides instant gut-busting laughs and endless rewatch potential. It is one of the shows for the ages — and we're still waiting on that movie.
1. The Office
What else could land the top spot? "The Office" burned bright while on air before dominating the streaming screen ever since its nine-season run ended in 2013. Few shows have had such an unstoppable run or left such an enduring impact on the sitcom genre — and pop culture in general.
The show shepherded the millennial generation into adulthood and provided a work-themed escape for those navigating the dark days of the Great Recession. Its characters were intriguing, its storytelling was dramatic, its humor was on point, and its in-story documentary format defined television for an entire era. "The Office" is simply the best sitcom in television history —'nuff said.