Why Athena From Tron: Ares Looks So Familiar
In previous "Tron" movies, humans have entered the digital realm. In "Tron: Ares," manifestations of artificial intelligence have entered our world with computer program Ares (Jared Leto) leading the charge alongside his second-in-command, Athena, played by Jodie Turner-Smith. While Leto is widely known for his performances as well as occasionally taking things too far as a method actor, audiences may be less familiar with Turner-Smith despite her impressive resume.
The British actress' first on-screen credit was in a handful of Season 6 "True Blood" episodes in 2013. Her first feature film part came a few years later in "The Neon Demon," but it was her titular role in 2019's "Queen & Slim" when Turner-Smith really made her mark. In it, she portrays Angela Johnson, aka Queen, a criminal defense attorney who winds up on an awkward first date, only to find herself on the run with a guy she barely knows after a fatal encounter with a police officer. Turner-Smith's acclaimed performance earned her a slew of award nominations, including Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture from the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.
Turner-Smith more than held her own opposite Daniel Kaluuya, telling Pride Magazine how great it was to work with the "Get Out" star. "[Kaluuya] has the experience and knowledge whereas I knew nothing," she explained. "There would be so many times where I was lost, scared, confused and I didn't want to mess up. Daniel really took me under his wing and explained things to me."
Jodie Turner-Smith has also played God and a Star Wars witch
From plating a SEAL team leader in Amazon Prime's "Without Remorse" to a struggling mother in "After Yang," Jodie Turner-Smith brings a level of gravitas to every role. But she can still cut loose and have a good time, as evidenced by her turn as the villainous Countess Sekou in "Murder Mystery 2," alongside Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston.
On the television side of things, she's racked up some notable roles like playing the titular queen on the three-part miniseries "Anne Boleyn." Additionally, she portrayed the embodiment of God on "Sex Education," where she encounters Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) to offer guidance and is instrumental in getting him to pursue becoming a pastor. "Tron: Ares" isn't her first time under the Disney umbrella either, as some may recognize her as Mother Aniseya, the leader of a Force witch coven, in "The Acolyte." Her episodes drew a good deal of division from fans, and while some criticisms were legitimate, many were rooted in sexism and racism.
Even though Turner-Smith has been booked and busy for years now, "Tron: Ares" is still a major stepping stone for the actress. Many of her appearances have either been relegated to streaming or were smaller-scaled indie affairs, making it easy for general audiences to have missed much of her work. "Tron: Ares" is a proper entry into blockbuster territory for her, and hopefully, more opportunities like it arise soon.