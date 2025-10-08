Why Athena From Tron: Ares Looks So Familiar

In previous "Tron" movies, humans have entered the digital realm. In "Tron: Ares," manifestations of artificial intelligence have entered our world with computer program Ares (Jared Leto) leading the charge alongside his second-in-command, Athena, played by Jodie Turner-Smith. While Leto is widely known for his performances as well as occasionally taking things too far as a method actor, audiences may be less familiar with Turner-Smith despite her impressive resume.

The British actress' first on-screen credit was in a handful of Season 6 "True Blood" episodes in 2013. Her first feature film part came a few years later in "The Neon Demon," but it was her titular role in 2019's "Queen & Slim" when Turner-Smith really made her mark. In it, she portrays Angela Johnson, aka Queen, a criminal defense attorney who winds up on an awkward first date, only to find herself on the run with a guy she barely knows after a fatal encounter with a police officer. Turner-Smith's acclaimed performance earned her a slew of award nominations, including Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture from the 2020 NAACP Image Awards.

Turner-Smith more than held her own opposite Daniel Kaluuya, telling Pride Magazine how great it was to work with the "Get Out" star. "[Kaluuya] has the experience and knowledge whereas I knew nothing," she explained. "There would be so many times where I was lost, scared, confused and I didn't want to mess up. Daniel really took me under his wing and explained things to me."