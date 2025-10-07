Why Eve Kim From Tron: Ares Looks So Familiar

>Admittedly, Greta Lee has done a lot more work in television than in film, but her big screen work is pretty notable ... in no small part because she snagged an Oscar nod for one of her starring roles. After showing up in supporting roles in movies like "Sisters," "Money Monster," and "Gemini," Lee started lending her voice to the animated "Spider-Verse" films as the character Lyla, but this is about where you've seen Lee before, not heard her.

You're probably most familiar with Lee thanks to "Past Lives," Celine Song's stunning and achingly beautiful 2023 feature debut that casts Lee as a young woman named Nora Moon who comes face to face with her past, present, and future in a wholly unexpected way. After a long friendship and simmering attraction to her childhood friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) in South Korea, Lee's Na Young moves to America with her family and changes her name to Nora Moon before meeting and marrying fellow writer Arthur Zaturansky (John Magaro) and settling down in New York City. When Hae Sung comes to New York to see Nora, she grapples with what could have been, even though she loves her life with Arthur ... and while we won't spoil the ending of the film, we'll just say the final shots of the film are stunning and devastating all at once.

Besides "Past Lives," Lee has also appeared in films like "Problemista," "The Tiger's Apprentice," and "House of Dynamite." You can catch her as Eve Kim in "Tron: Ares" when it hits theaters on October 10.