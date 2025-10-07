Why Eve Kim From Tron: Ares Looks So Familiar
The long-awaited sequel to 2010's "Tron: Legacy" and the third movie to date in the entirety of the "Tron" series, "Tron: Ares" is the latest spectacle set in a somewhat dystopian, extremely futuristic, and mostly electronic world. Though Jeff Bridges is reprising his role from "Tron: Legacy" as Kevin Flynn, the former head of fictional tech corporation ENCOM who escapes to the "Grid," the movie introduces a whole host of new actors to the world of "Tron." Among them are Jared Leto, Gillian Anderson, Jodie Turner-Smith (Anne Boleyn), "The Daily Show" veteran Hasan Minhaj, "American Horror Story" stalwart Evan Peters, and Academy Award nominee Greta Lee.
So who does Lee play? As the new CEO of ENCOM, she's looking for Kevin and trying to find his "permanent source code" — which allows you to track people down in this world — and as far as Lee is concerned, you've definitely seen her on both the big and small screen quite a bit at this point, and the Korean-American actress is incredibly versatile. From comedy sketch shows to serious prestige dramas to Oscar darlings, here's where you've seen Greta Lee before.
You've definitely seen Greta Lee in a whole bunch of TV shows before
When it comes to her TV roles, Greta Lee has ... sort of been in everything. Her first credited role came in 2006 thanks to a brief role in an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and after that, Lee popped up in projects like "Nurse Jackie," "High Maintenance," and "Girls" — and, notably, as a recurring sketch performer on the hit Comedy Central series "Inside Amy Schumer." After playing a love interest to Jake Johnson's Nick Miller for a little while in "New Girl" and recurring roles on "Wayward Pines," "Chance," and "The Good Fight," Lee booked her biggest role to date on the Netflix comedy "Russian Doll" alongside Natasha Lyonne, who created the project with Amy Poethler and Leslye Headland. As Nadia Vulvokov (Lyonne) keeps dying and coming back to life on her birthday, Lee's Maxine keeps greeting her over and over again by calling her a "sweet birthday baby" — and it's extremely funny.
After "Russian Doll," Lee booked a gig on the Apple TV+ flagship series "The Morning Show" as Stella Bak, president of the in-universe network UBA's news division, which ultimately earned her an Emmy nod for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series in 2024. Along with that, Lee found time to pop up in Jordan Peele's take on "The Twilight Zone," the vampire comedy "What We Do in the Shadows," and even the Apple TV+ Hollywood spoof "The Studio," where she plays herself.
On the big screen, Greta Lee has made a name for herself as a seriously acclaimed actress
>Admittedly, Greta Lee has done a lot more work in television than in film, but her big screen work is pretty notable ... in no small part because she snagged an Oscar nod for one of her starring roles. After showing up in supporting roles in movies like "Sisters," "Money Monster," and "Gemini," Lee started lending her voice to the animated "Spider-Verse" films as the character Lyla, but this is about where you've seen Lee before, not heard her.
You're probably most familiar with Lee thanks to "Past Lives," Celine Song's stunning and achingly beautiful 2023 feature debut that casts Lee as a young woman named Nora Moon who comes face to face with her past, present, and future in a wholly unexpected way. After a long friendship and simmering attraction to her childhood friend Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) in South Korea, Lee's Na Young moves to America with her family and changes her name to Nora Moon before meeting and marrying fellow writer Arthur Zaturansky (John Magaro) and settling down in New York City. When Hae Sung comes to New York to see Nora, she grapples with what could have been, even though she loves her life with Arthur ... and while we won't spoil the ending of the film, we'll just say the final shots of the film are stunning and devastating all at once.
Besides "Past Lives," Lee has also appeared in films like "Problemista," "The Tiger's Apprentice," and "House of Dynamite." You can catch her as Eve Kim in "Tron: Ares" when it hits theaters on October 10.