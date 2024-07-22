The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1982's Tron

For those of you who delight at the special effects of films like "Avatar" and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole, you have to acknowledge a debt of gratitude to 1982's sci-fi classic "Tron." The computer-generated graphics might look a little hokey to the modern viewer, but "Tron" was a creatively ambitious film that provided proof that CGI would be the wave of the future — for that reason alone, it deserves its cult following. Starring Jeff Bridges as talented computer engineer Kevin Flynn, "Tron" follows two stories: One set in the real world, and one in which the lead character has been transported into a digital world, where he has to face off against the avatars of his real-life enemies. It was an immediate success amongst audiences and critics, and was even nominated for two Academy Awards. (Ironically, "Tron" was not considered eligible for the visual effects category because, according to director Steven Lisberger in an interview with SFGate, "The Academy thought we cheated by using computers.")

Although the star of "Tron" is often considered its CGI, there are plenty of talented actors who appear throughout the film, gamely performing against the inherent difficulties of a new special effects medium. Sadly, many of these actors have since passed on, but we still have several of the main cast with us, including Bridges, Bruce Boxleitner, Dan Shor, Peter Jurasik, and Stuart Thomas.