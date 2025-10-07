Tron: Ares Review - Jared Leto's Disney Movie Is All Style, No Substance

In the 15 years since the release of "Tron: Legacy," there were many reasons why a "Tron 3" never happened. But with the proliferation of AI as a marketing catch-all across the tech sector, ideas from that scrapped project stuck around in development long enough to become increasingly relevant. So, we have "Tron: Ares," a film that's less of a follow-up to the 2010 picture than a placeholder for a theoretical sequel that could still be made, should this semi-reboot prove successful enough to warrant it. Set years after the events of the last film, "Ares" sidesteps the characters and events of that movie without contradicting them, leaving the door open for actors like Olivia Wilde, Garrett Hedlund, and Cillian Murphy to return in the future. (To make sure you're up to speed, check out our recap video before you watch "Tron: Ares.")

Instead, we pick up here with the ongoing war between the good guys at ENCOM, here led by Eve Kim (Greta Lee); and Dillinger Systems, the purview of Julian Dillinger (Evan Peters) who is also the grandson of Ed Dillinger (David Warner) from the original film. Both companies are on the verge of a major breakthrough in bringing constructs from their respective digital worlds into physical reality, but neither has found the most important missing piece — making these constructs last for longer than 29 minutes. Julian, a ruthless maverick, has sold the concept of an endless weapons supply by making his cybersecurity program Ares (Jared Leto) into a super-soldier, but Eve, trying to complete the work of her deceased sister, finds the key to permanence in testing a digital tree and the fruit it bears. Two dueling perspectives on the future hinging on code dating back to the days of Kevin Flynn (Jeff Bridges).

Though it may sound like a fascinating sci-fi rumination on the intersection of technology and human life, "Ares" works best as a rollicking action picture with some strong visuals and incredible soundscapes. It lacks the acting acumen and depth of writing to achieve much more.