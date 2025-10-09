The 10 Best Movie Scenes Of 2025 (So Far)

Howard Hawks, the director of Golden Age Hollywood classics such as "Bringing Up Baby," "The Big Sleep,", and "His Girl Friday," was known for saying that if a movie had between three and five good scenes and no bad or annoying ones, it was a success. Individual standout sequences — gripping openings, cathartic endings, showcases for fights and songs and jokes — can make a movie stick in our memories and our hearts. Even a flawed film can redeem itself for the length of a great scene, and a good film can cross over into classic territory on the strength of its finest moments.

We're shining a spotlight on the standout scenes that took their respective 2025 films to the next level. Naturally, this list will involve discussing spoilers for every film listed, so approach with caution. We're only discussing scenes from movies that have been commercially released in the United States so far this year — though, thankfully, we've been treated to plenty of fantastic films already in 2025. With new films from the likes of Spike Lee, Paul Thomas Anderson, and Ryan Coogler, as well as some entertaining blockbusters and surprising streaming hits, there's been no shortage of great scenes this year. Here are the top ten.