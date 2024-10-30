The Best Psychological Thrillers In Movie History, Ranked

As a genre, thrillers often stand alongside horror. While horror films often explore supernatural entities, such as demons and ghosts, thrillers tend to be more down-to-earth, focusing more on creating suspense rather than outright terrifying someone. Within the thriller category exists various subgenres, but arguably the most popular is the psychological thriller.

In these, we explore a character's often fractured mind, and how it impacts their interactions with the world. There may be an unreliable narrator at the center of the story, and generally, there are themes related to mental illness, crime, and morality. Perhaps the protagonist is driven by their own obsessive nature to pursue a case far beyond where others would go, losing their own sanity in the process, for example.

The Looper team considered several factors in ranking the best psychological thrillers of all time. We looked at Rotten Tomatoes ratings to see what films ranked highly amongst both critics and general audiences, as well as utilizing our own experience with the genre. If you're looking for your next obsession, consider these 13 psychological thrillers the best place to start so that you understand what all the fuss is about.