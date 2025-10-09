The 10 Highest Paydays In The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Given that it's the most successful movie franchise in box office history, it's safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has earned a few bucks. Obviously it takes a lot of people to make epic superhero action films where entire multiverses are on the line, so that's a whole lot of paychecks that have to come out of those earnings. That being said, it's no big secret that the biggest of those paychecks go to studio heads, executive producers, and of course, the actors whose names are at the top of the cast lists. So just how much have those actors made?

It must be pointed out that actors' movie salaries are rarely officially revealed to the public. At most, we have to rely on speculation from the most reliable sources we can find. With that in mind, we aren't definitively promising that these 10 paychecks are actually the biggest ones any actor has received from any one MCU movie — they are just the largest for which there has been solid information put out there.

In addition, these are only the upfront actor salaries for individual movies, and don't include backend royalty deals or anything of that sort. Nor are these figures an accumulation of that actor's entire MCU career or inclusive of extra money made by having producer credits. But they're still nice paydays no matter what.