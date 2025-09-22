Actors Who Were Injured Filming Marvel Movies

After one of his first big breakout roles was in a comic book movie — "The Dark Knight Rises," where he played villain Bane — Tom Hardy took some time before joining another superhero movie franchise. When he finally did so, it was as longtime Spider-Man frenemy Eddie Brock/Venom, who got his own trilogy of movies by way of "Venom," "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," and "Venom: The Last Dance." And when you learn what happened to Hardy while filming the first of those three movies in 2018, you'll be surprised that he didn't immediately walk away from the character and the franchise.

In an interview with Esquire, Hardy explains that he needed an operation on both of his knees after an occurrence on the set of "Venom." He doesn't go into any detail about which scene it was or what exactly went wrong, only that it was obviously a very serious injury. But Hardy, ever the workhorse, only allowed himself two months to recuperate from double knee surgery before he was right back on another movie set — the second "Venom" film, in fact. But it seems that such mistreatment of his body is starting to catch up with the actor, as he told Men's Health in May 2025 about his body, "It's all falling to bits now, and it's not going to get better."