The Only Movies To Gross Over $1 Billion At The Box Office After The Pandemic

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — which broke out in March of 2020 — civilization as we knew it basically ceased to exist. Public spaces that weren't deemed necessary closed down so that people could socially distance amidst the constant presence of the airborne illness, particularly in the times before a vaccine became widely available. Unfortunately for movie theaters, they weren't "essential," and so they closed alongside other perceived frivolities — meaning that the box office effectively died until enough people were vaccinated to return to public.

For a while, it looked like the traditional moviegoing experience might be more or less dead. Fortunately, some blockbusters arrived in 2021 (after Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer introduced incredible and effective vaccines that protected people from contracting COVID-19) and brought movie theaters back towards their former glory ... but it was still diminished. In 2019, a whopping nine movies crossed the billion-dollar threshold, including the year's top film "Avengers: Endgame," the eventual Oscar winner "Joker," and the chapter-closing "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Since COVID-19 took ahold of the world, only six films since 2019 have earned over a billion bucks at the box office — so what are they, and what do they say about what the industry looks like after a world-changing pandemic?