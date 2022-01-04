Did The Matrix Resurrections Bomb At The Box Office?

Nearly two decades after "The Matrix Resolutions" closed out the original "Matrix" trilogy in 2003, Neo and Trinity have returned to the big screen once again. "The Matrix Resurrections" brings back stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss as they once again try to determine what's real and what isn't. Lana Wachowski, this time without her sister and co-creator Lily, returns at the helm, too, continuing the groundbreaking science-fiction saga that started all those years ago.

However, "Resurrections" hasn't had quite the reception Warner Bros. was hoping for. Critical response was mixed, with fan reactions equally lukewarm — the film holds just a 63% audience approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. "Resurrections'" box office gross has been disappointing, too, bringing in just over $100 million worldwide as of New Year's Eve weekend. In a time when existing IPs are often cash cows for studios, this performance is certainly well under what Warner Bros. had been seeking.

Why, though, was the film's box office gross so low — and can it truly be considered a bomb?