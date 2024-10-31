How Many Exorcist Movies Are There?

Imagine a horror movie scary it caused audiences to run from the theater, physically retch, or even faint in the aisles. So extreme were viewers' reactions to "The Exorcist," the 1973 horror film that, along with "The Omen" and "Rosemary's Baby," would help lay the ground for the Satanic Panic that gripped the 1980s.

An atypically well-acted and cinematic horror film for the period based on a bestselling book, "The Exorcist" is considered by many to be the best horror movie of all time. The Academy Award-winning film would also mark the beginning of one of the horror genre's most iconic franchises. A demon-infused tale of supernatural and religious terror, "The Exorcist" would spawn a handful of sequels delving deeper into the universe's theological lore, usually through questionable archaeological practices.

No film in the franchise would ever hit quite as hard as the original "The Exorcist" with its pause-worthy pea soup and crab-walking scenes. But with six films so far and a new one on the way — not to mention the short-lived horror series — it seems the world is always ready for a few more "et Spirítus Sanctis." The tricky part is figuring out the best way to watch them.