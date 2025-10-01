Comedians Whose Flops Were Caught On Camera

It's one thing for a comedian to fail at attempting dramatic acting. It's another thing entirely when a comedian falls short at their primary profession — telling jokes and making people laugh. And to be clear, we aren't talking about the occasional joke that falls flat, or a night where the performer and the crowd just never quite got in sync. Comedians aren't expected to absolutely crush every single joke, every single time they're in front of a microphone. And sometimes the vibe in the room is just off, even through no fault of the comedian.

Instead, we're talking about times where a well-known comedian completely bombed their entire set — and the audience is either completely silent, or they are openly upset at how poor they perceive the performance to be and are intent on letting the comedian know about it. More specifically, these are examples when such moments were actually captured on video, either by someone's own personal recording from the audience or occasions when the comedian was officially being filmed and knew it.

There are even a couple of instances where a comedian flopped during a televised set — with not only the live audience being openly unimpressed but critics doubling down on the failure of the set in the days that followed.