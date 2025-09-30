12 Best Romantic Movies Like Through My Window

"After" follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a college freshman, as her world becomes intertwined with Hardin's (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a bad boy she meets while at a fraternity party with her roommate. She initially doesn't like him, but is continually drawn to him, eventually causing her to break up with her high school boyfriend and take a chance. However, when she finds out he was trying to win a bet, everything changes.

Much like Ares and Raquel, Hardin and Tessa are in a constant push and pull that, while angsty, is romantic for them. Both men initially break the hearts of the women in their lives because of outside factors, and they try to make that right with grand gestures in their own ways. Hardin's is writing an essay about how much he loves her and turning it in as an assignment, and Ares not only admits to creating ways for them to talk, but reappears after their time apart by climbing in through her window. Their romances aren't perfect, and throughout the subsequent films the couples continue to run into obstacles and cross the line into extreme levels of co-dependency, but that doesn't stop them from having their happy endings. With five "After movies" to watch, you can watch the ups and downs Tessa and Hardin go through to achieve their happily ever after.