How To Watch The After Movies In Order

The "After" films have become a phenomenon among certain audiences since the first one was released in 2019. Based on the popular books of the same name, which started as One Direction fan fiction on the popular website Wattpad, the adaptations built a dedicated fan base that wanted to see each novel brought to life on screen. Though it was critically panned, the first movie, "After," did well on Netflix, and the franchise continues to grow its fanbase as new films come out.

The series follows Tessa (Josephine Langford), a college student who is a bit naïve about life, but quickly learns more about the world as she interacts with new people. Hardin (Hero Fiennes Tiffin), a young British man going to school in the United States, is the classic bad boy, from his attitude to the tattoos that cover his arms and torso. The two meet through mutual friends, and that's when everything changes for them, both for better and for worse. Over the course of five movies, Tessa and Hardin fall in love, break up (often), and support each other through difficult family revelations and situations.

For those who want to start watching the franchise for the first time, you're in luck. The release order of the movies is the chronological order for the narrative, making it easy to watch Tessa and Hardin's story from start to finish, including all the bumps along the way. Star Fiennes Tiffin didn't read the books, and you won't be missing much either if you choose to watch the movies instead of reading the novels. Here's the order to watch the movies to make sure you don't miss a second of Tessa and Hardin's on-again, off-again relationship.