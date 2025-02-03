10 Movies Like Netflix's Through My Window

The Spanish-language Netflix trilogy "Through My Window" follows Raquel (Clara Galle), a teen girl who has had a crush on her neighbor Ares (Julio Peña) for a long time. When he climbs through her window one night and the two argue about WiFi, they are finally in each other's orbit for the first time, despite having lived beside each other for years. Though things seem to progress between them, Ares continues to pull away, hurting Raquel in the process.

Like other teen dramas, "Through My Window" handles themes like discovering yourself, first love, tense family dynamics, and confronting the unknown. Ares' father creates a barrier for the couple, trying to discourage Ares from seeing Raquel, only confusing the teens more. Though he puts her through heartbreak again and again, Raquel and Ares find a way to be in each other's lives.

Based on Venezuelan author Ariana Godoy's popular Wattpad novel, the Netflix trilogy has a substantial fan base, with the first installment maintaining a place on the top five list of foreign language films on the streamer. For audiences looking for something similar to consume once they're done with the trilogy, here are the ten best movies like "Through My Window" to watch next.