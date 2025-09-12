Every Movie In Disney's Halloweentown Franchise, Ranked

Disney has always done a good job of releasing great Halloween movies for people who don't like horror and, in fact, even has an entire series comprising that particular flavor of spooky season cinema. In 1998, the Disney Channel original movie, "Halloweentown," first aired, becoming an instant classic for families looking for a lighter, more kid-friendly alternative to the scary, bloody, violent fare that typically dominates the season. And even though it would've likely remained a staple for fans for many years to come even without any sequels, there have nevertheless been four entries in the "Halloweentown" franchise thus far.

The main connective thread between all four films, apart from the titular magical town, is that they all follow a witch named Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown or Sara Paxton, depending on the film), her siblings, and her grandmother — cousin of fabled magician Merlin — Agatha "Aggie" Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). The first movie centers around the initial journey to Halloweentown and Marnie discovering that she's a witch. The second is your typical "and now here's a new bad guy to threaten everyone" sequel premise, while the third and fourth installments each take things in their own unique directions.

Did the bold new swings in the latter half of the series make for better films? Or did the "Halloweentown" series get worse the further it got from its original foundation, leaving the earliest installments as the franchise's best? Read on to see how we rank the four films.