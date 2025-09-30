10 Best TV Shows Like The Chosen
Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard of the faith-based historical drama that's been making waves since it was crowdfunded back in 2019. Quickly becoming one of the most impressive independent television projects in history, creator Dallas Jenkins envisioned "The Chosen" as the first-ever multi-season adaptation of the life of Jesus Christ. With theatrical windows, television airings, and multiple platforms to stream from, it's no wonder that this series became a favorite among religious and non-religious audiences alike, revisiting the first century AD from a surprisingly modern vantage point.
Starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ, "The Chosen" adapts events from the New Testament while taking some liberties by adding new material surrounding Jesus and his 12 disciples. This approach is somewhat controversial in Christian circles. Some see it as a way to better relate to modern viewers, while others condemn adding to the text of the Bible. However you engage with the drama, there's plenty of TV fish in the sea — and loaves on the table.
If you and your family love "The Chosen," we've got good news for you: there are other shows out there that are quite similar. Some of these tales follow the same subject matter, with different interpretations to keep audiences engaged before sending them back to the scriptures. Others may be different in content but address similar themes or ideas. From biblical adaptations to historical dramas, anime projects, classic family TV, and alternate histories, here are some shows that will keep you occupied until the next season of "The Chosen" airs.
House of David
One of the most engaging dramatic adaptations of biblical literature in recent years, the Wonder Project series "House of David" takes the Old Testament story and brings it to life for modern audiences on Prime Video. Beginning with a lonely shepherd and a forsaken king, this multi-season drama weaves the stories of the future King David (Michael Iskander) and the tortured royal Saul (Ali Suliman) together as the Kingdom of Israel struggles against invading Philistine armies. Jam-packed with impressive action sequences, powerful performances from a strong cast, and a rich mythology that pulls from some of the most controversial passages in the Bible, "House of David" is a period drama you won't want to miss.
What's especially great about the show is that it honors the biblical relationship between David and Saul as the words of the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) come to pass. Although the series doesn't shy away from its religious affiliation, and doesn't mind a little controversy, it plays masterfully with the politics of the day as Saul fears losing his kingdom on every side. Iskander is the breakout star here as David, who not only touches on the young shepherd's combat prowess and faithful heart, but also his famous musical ability. If you're looking for a show that engages with the source material even more than "The Chosen," don't sleep on "House of David," which defied our prediction of becoming one of the biggest TV flops of 2025.
The Bible
For a broader view of the scriptures, perhaps the most robust television production of both the Old and New Testaments is the History Channel miniseries, "The Bible." Spearheaded by the husband-and-wife duo of TV producer Mark Burnett and "Touched by an Angel" star Roma Downey, the 10-part miniseries aired across the span of five weeks in 2013 and received three Emmy nominations as a result. Covering stories from the Book of Genesis all the way through the middle of the Book of Acts (with some Revelation peppered in there for good measure), "The Bible" was an ambitious project that attempted to tell the overarching tale of the titular holy book.
While the first half of the series plows through the Old Testament, the back half takes its time telling the story of Jesus Christ (Diogo Morgado), slowly elaborating on the centerpiece of Christianity. "We wanted to show how the Old Testament connects seamlessly to the New Testament," Burnett and Downey wrote in The Huffington Post. "How they are one sweeping story with one grand, overriding message: God loves each one of us as if we were the only person in all the world to love." After raking in millions of viewers, "The Bible" would also receive a theatrical release when the final five episodes were re-edited into a feature film titled "Son of God."
A.D. The Bible Continues
If you enjoyed what Mark Burnett and Roma Downey accomplished with "The Bible," then we have some great news for you. Following the success of their miniseries, the pair produced a spin-off sequel drama, "A.D. The Bible Continues," that was meant to be a long-running series. Chronicling the rise of the early Christian church, this project begins at the start of the Book of Acts with the resurrection of Christ (Juan Pablo Di Pace) as Simon Peter (Adam Levy), John (Babou Ceesay, today better known as the chilling figure behind an ugly Facehugger twist on the FX hit, "Alien: Earth"), and the other apostles bring the good news of the gospel to those under Roman rule. Tackling the socio-political world of first century Jerusalem, the NBC drama focused on the disciples with their personal trials and struggles several years before "The Chosen" did the same.
While "A.D. The Bible Continues" largely picks up where "The Bible" left off, don't expect to see many of the same faces cross over between the productions. Aside from airing on different networks, the 12-episode series also features an entirely different cast than its predecessor, though they manage to be even more engaging on screen. Once Saul of Tarsus (Emmett J. Scanlan) is introduced, the narrative takes a dramatic twist as the apostles begin to turn not just Judea upside down, but the entire Roman Empire as well. Sadly, "A.D. The Bible Continues" lasted only a single season, but it proved that the Bible had plenty of material for long-form television.
Rome
Speaking of the Roman Empire ... If you're looking for good old-fashioned family entertainment with clear biblical values, then HBO's "Rome" is not the show for you. Parents be warned, this television giant is graphic in its depictions of violence, sex, and other suggestive material (think "Game of Thrones"), and it is better suited for mature audiences. Despite that, the series follows fictional versions of historical figures Lucius Vorenus (Kevin McKidd) and Titus Pullo (Ray Stevenson), as it paints a fascinating picture of the pre-Christ Roman Empire. It's one that may help inform audiences about the time period of the New Testament.
"Rome" takes place several decades before Christ, tackling historical events that occurred between 52 B.C. and 30 B.C., including the eventual murder of Julius Caesar (Ciarán Hinds). McKidd and Stevenson were particularly praised for their parts as Vorenus and Pullo, who represent the tension between the brutality and honor of the Roman people — even if they're both often unlikeable. While the HBO series certainly takes its own creative liberties, it maintains a level of historical accuracy that many continue to be impressed by. In fact, the show even planned to eventually cover the rise of Christianity, though it was canceled long before it had the chance.
The Promised Land
While the story of Moses has been told countless times in film and on television, you've probably never seen it presented in a mockumentary format. For those who love the workplace humor of sitcoms like "The Office," or "Parks and Recreation," but appreciate the modern style of "The Chosen," then "The Promised Land" is the next great binge for you. As Moses (Wasim No'mani) leads the people of Israel through the desert with his brother Aaron (Majed Sayess) and their sister Miriam (Shereen Khan), he struggles to deal with those they've been divinely placed over. The more the people complain, the tougher the job gets. In this humorous take on the Book of Exodus, Moses is essentially a glorified office manager as he fights to keep the peace between various factions rising within Israel.
Despite being a comedic take on the Old Testament, "The Promised Land" still manages to feel reverent to the source material. When the pilot episode dropped on YouTube in 2024, fans from around the world pledged their support for the project the same way they did years before for "The Chosen." Ever since, series creator Mitch Hudson — who is also an assistant director on "The Chosen" — has been working hard to bring the rest of the story to life. Although the pilot is already available on the platform, the rest of the first season premieres in October 2025 on the show's YouTube channel.
Gabriel and the Guardians
If there's one thing that "The Chosen" accomplished that has affected the film industry at large, it's the variety of high-quality, faith-based television shows and films that are produced independent of Hollywood. For audiences who love the spiritual aspect of the multi-season series and who are also fans of anime, we have one high-fantasy adventure for you: "Gabriel and the Guardians."
This Angel Studios series is packed full of action, adventure, and supernatural creatures, all of which pull from biblical cosmology to create a new world worth exploring. Following a young guardian named Gabriel (voiced by "Power Rangers" star Johnny Yong Bosch), the series explores the world of Ara as the angelic hero must recover the Eternal Seed and save his realm from the dark forces that oppose it.
"Gabriel and the Guardians" features a notable cast that includes "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" stars James Arnold Taylor and Matt Lanter, and offers striking visuals that will keep you on the edge of your seat. By pulling from ancient Hebrew texts like the Old Testament to construct a world as exciting as what you may find in "The Chronicles of Narnia" or "The Lord of the Rings," they've made an anime series like nothing else. While only the pilot episode is currently available, the rest of the series is currently being made and will (hopefully) drop sometime in 2026.
Testament
If you like the idea of a television series that follows the early church but struggle with how modern "The Chosen" feels despite its setting, then there's another option for you. Try "Testament," a modern-day adaptation of the Book of Acts. It's not to be confused with this similarly named (and controversial) Netflix miniseries about Moses. This "Testament" is set in an alternate history where the events of the four biblical Gospel accounts took place in a time period that looks strangely like our own. The show follows Peter (Tom Simper), the Temple prodigy Saul of Tarsus (Eben Figueiredo), and the young convert Stephen (Charles Beaven) as the faith explodes and the religious leaders of the day, the Ministers, try to crush the perceived rebellion. This is certainly not your grandmother's Bible story.
Although "Testament" is a clear visual departure from biblical history, the series takes great care to remain rooted in the New Testament narrative. Certain scenes are stripped directly from Acts and expanded on in modern context, and it's clear that series creator Paul Syrstad holds the scripture in high regard. "Testament" theologically lines up well with the Bible. Perhaps the most novel production on this list, "Testament" is distributed and promoted via Angel Studios (who originally oversaw "The Chosen," along with this series' accompanying anthology film, "The Parables Retold") to reach viewers worldwide. With the first season of "Testament" out now, crowdfunding has begun for Season 2.
Little House on the Prairie
Is there a more beloved long-running family drama than "Little House on the Prairie"? Long before shows like "When Calls the Heart," or "Heartland," "Little House" explored everything from small-town problems and social issues to ideas of religious conviction and the importance of family. Based loosely on the books by author Laura Ingalls Wilder, the series follows the Ingalls family as they settle in Walnut Grove, Minnesota (though "Little House" was filmed in California), and insert themselves as staples of the community. So, why is "Little House on the Prairie" included on a list of shows like "The Chosen"? Simple: the series was unafraid to explore the Ingalls' Christian faith as they lived to help serve others. Oftentimes above their own needs.
For nine seasons and several made-for-TV movie specials, "Little House on the Prairie" brought heartwarming cheer and Midwestern values to audiences around the world. Although some episodes could get mighty dark, Michael Landon's Charles Ingalls met most challenges with a hopeful smile as he and young Laura (Melissa Gilbert) shared a life of adventurous country living. Admittedly, "Little House" looks a bit dated compared to some of the programs on this list, but the values associated with the show never go out of style.
Greatest Heroes of the Bible
While you've no doubt heard of some of the characters contained in this two-season anthology drama, you've likely never heard of "Greatest Heroes of the Bible." This live-action television series tackled some of the most memorable stories from the Old Testament over the course of 17 individual episodes. While famous biblical heroes like Moses (John Marley) and David (Roger Kern) certainly get their due, others such as Noah (Lew Ayres), Samson (John Beck), Joshua (Robert Culp), and Esther (Victoria Principal) are featured as well. The show tackles events like the Tower of Babel and the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, as well as the Great Flood and Israel's time in Egypt. Anthological and presented without any literary order, these tales are brought to life with incredible visual detail. Even if the whole thing is a bit dated.
Of course, "Greatest Heroes of the Bible" doesn't get every detail right — and it fails to touch on the New Testament — but if there's a Bible story that any of these previous shows managed to pass by, you may find it here. Many who grew up with the series back in the late '70s remember it fondly for its rotating cast of recognizable guest stars, though the program itself has largely been lost to time. In the 2000s, the series was succeeded by the animated "Greatest Heroes & Legends of the Bible" (hosted by Charlton Heston). It attempted something similar over the course of 13 episodes, addressing both Testaments.
Jesus of Nazareth
While there are plenty of movies about the Bible that you should watch, the first significant adaptation of the story of Jesus Christ to a television format came in 1977 with the Italian-made "Jesus of Nazareth." A four-part miniseries, this New Testament drama told the tale of Christ's birth and early life, earthly ministry, trial and crucifixion, and eventually his resurrection. Compiled from all four biblical Gospel accounts, "Jesus of Nazareth" is widely considered one of the most inspired adaptations of Christ, with Robert Powell performing the part with a mastery that commands the screen. It's no wonder that Powell would be brought in to narrate the aforementioned History miniseries "The Bible" during its UK broadcast.
As one of the most successful miniseries of all time, "Jesus of Nazareth" was crafted by Italian filmmaker Franco Zeffirelli to tell a nearly complete on-screen account of Christ's life (there are several miracles not presented in the final cut). Perhaps most impressive, however, is the all-star cast that Zeffirelli was able to assemble for this major undertaking. It includes Christopher Plummer, James Earl Jones, Laurence Olivier, Ernest Borgnine, Anne Bancroft, and others of equally high caliber. "The Chosen" may present modern audiences with a more relatable depiction of Jesus, but "Jesus of Nazareth" offers an almost otherworldly Christ who appears to have incarnated directly from stained glass.