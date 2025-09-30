10 Best TV Shows Like The Chosen

Unless you've been living under a rock, you've probably heard of the faith-based historical drama that's been making waves since it was crowdfunded back in 2019. Quickly becoming one of the most impressive independent television projects in history, creator Dallas Jenkins envisioned "The Chosen" as the first-ever multi-season adaptation of the life of Jesus Christ. With theatrical windows, television airings, and multiple platforms to stream from, it's no wonder that this series became a favorite among religious and non-religious audiences alike, revisiting the first century AD from a surprisingly modern vantage point.

Starring Jonathan Roumie as Jesus Christ, "The Chosen" adapts events from the New Testament while taking some liberties by adding new material surrounding Jesus and his 12 disciples. This approach is somewhat controversial in Christian circles. Some see it as a way to better relate to modern viewers, while others condemn adding to the text of the Bible. However you engage with the drama, there's plenty of TV fish in the sea — and loaves on the table.

If you and your family love "The Chosen," we've got good news for you: there are other shows out there that are quite similar. Some of these tales follow the same subject matter, with different interpretations to keep audiences engaged before sending them back to the scriptures. Others may be different in content but address similar themes or ideas. From biblical adaptations to historical dramas, anime projects, classic family TV, and alternate histories, here are some shows that will keep you occupied until the next season of "The Chosen" airs.