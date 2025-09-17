Alien: Earth Episode 7 Makes Facehuggers Grosser Than Ever With This Twist

Contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Emergence"

What happens to Arthur Sylvia (David Rysdahl) during "Emergence" is something we wouldn't wish on anyone. While it's always been a gruesome thing to watch a facehugger latch on and implant its eggs deep in the gullet of some unsuspecting human victim, "Alien: Earth" has made it an especially ugly affair. When Slightly (Adarsh Gourav), who has been brainwashed and manipulated into finding a fleshly victim to incubate the spawn of yet another xenomorph queen, tricks Arthur into a situation where he's infected, the process is gooier than we've ever seen it be before. With slimy green substances pouring out of the side of Arthur's mouth and the sound of crunching bones and other body parts filling the air, the process is disturbing enough to turn the stomach of even the most hardened fans of the "Alien" franchise.

Making Arthur's fate even more disturbing is that this violation of his body is done for causes the perpetrators believe to be noble. Slightly has been manipulated into believing that his family is about to be killed by Morrow (Babou Ceesay), so he steals an egg and provides the facehugger inside a human to infect in order to birth its hideous spawn, much to the horror of Smee (Jonathan Ajayi), who stumbles upon Slightly's secret in this episode and ends up trying to help his friend. Unfortunately for Arthur, this all turns out the exact same way for him that it's turned out for every other human whose body has been implanted with a baby xenomorph.