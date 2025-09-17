Alien: Earth Episode 7 Makes Facehuggers Grosser Than Ever With This Twist
Contains spoilers for "Alien: Earth" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Emergence"
What happens to Arthur Sylvia (David Rysdahl) during "Emergence" is something we wouldn't wish on anyone. While it's always been a gruesome thing to watch a facehugger latch on and implant its eggs deep in the gullet of some unsuspecting human victim, "Alien: Earth" has made it an especially ugly affair. When Slightly (Adarsh Gourav), who has been brainwashed and manipulated into finding a fleshly victim to incubate the spawn of yet another xenomorph queen, tricks Arthur into a situation where he's infected, the process is gooier than we've ever seen it be before. With slimy green substances pouring out of the side of Arthur's mouth and the sound of crunching bones and other body parts filling the air, the process is disturbing enough to turn the stomach of even the most hardened fans of the "Alien" franchise.
Making Arthur's fate even more disturbing is that this violation of his body is done for causes the perpetrators believe to be noble. Slightly has been manipulated into believing that his family is about to be killed by Morrow (Babou Ceesay), so he steals an egg and provides the facehugger inside a human to infect in order to birth its hideous spawn, much to the horror of Smee (Jonathan Ajayi), who stumbles upon Slightly's secret in this episode and ends up trying to help his friend. Unfortunately for Arthur, this all turns out the exact same way for him that it's turned out for every other human whose body has been implanted with a baby xenomorph.
Arthur does not survive his incubation period
Smee and Slightly decide to move Arthur out of the compound and into the jungles of Neverland Island, but they can't save their friend's life. Naturally, neither of them has the benefit of having seen other "Alien" films and are therefore unable to recognize any of the haunting callbacks to previous xenomorph encounters that the audience is able to pick up on. So when Arthur springs up seemingly alive and well, they understandably think he'll be fine. Until they're confronted with the horrible, bloody truth of their reality, the two engage in some pretty macabre comedy, stomping the skinned xenomorph hatchling's exoskeleton once it detaches from Arthur and shrieking and running from any danger that comes their way.
Arthur, Smee, and Slightly contrive to escape the island together, but Arthur begins to have flashbacks to what happened to him back at the base and realizes Slightly is to blame for his current situation. He demands the truth out of them, but before anything can be done, Arthur doubles over, spews blood, and has his chest shattered by the newborn alien as it bursts out of him. The traumatized Lost Boys cry and freak out as they realize all is lost, fleeing into the morning light and leaving Arthur to die alone on the shore. Their friend and mentor's death means another infant xenomorph is now on the loose — and big trouble is ahead for all of Slightly's friends, in spite of his good intentions.