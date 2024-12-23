How Many Seasons Of The Chosen Are There?

If you've ever heard about an independent television production called "The Chosen," you might be wondering how many seasons of this biblical drama there really are. Since 2017, "The Chosen" has slowly been growing into an international phenomenon, one that's been translated into 50 different languages (with a broader goal of 600), and is loved by audiences all over the globe. Created by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, the series aims to retell the classic tale of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) through the eyes of his twelve disciples and the others chosen to follow him.

Dealing with both politics and religious differences, "The Chosen" is a unique historical drama that pulls directly from the New Testament. While not always totally accurate to the biblical account (after all, even "The Passion of the Christ" had scenes that weren't in the Bible), "The Chosen" offers a different take on the story of Christ. Available on various streaming services, and even airing on television via The CW, the historical drama is distributed by Lionsgate and has produced a handful of seasons since its debut. With more tales on the way, nearing Christ's inevitable Crucifixion, one has to wonder where "The Chosen" is going next. Here are all the seasons that exist so far.