How Many Seasons Of The Chosen Are There?
If you've ever heard about an independent television production called "The Chosen," you might be wondering how many seasons of this biblical drama there really are. Since 2017, "The Chosen" has slowly been growing into an international phenomenon, one that's been translated into 50 different languages (with a broader goal of 600), and is loved by audiences all over the globe. Created by filmmaker Dallas Jenkins, the series aims to retell the classic tale of Jesus Christ (Jonathan Roumie) through the eyes of his twelve disciples and the others chosen to follow him.
Dealing with both politics and religious differences, "The Chosen" is a unique historical drama that pulls directly from the New Testament. While not always totally accurate to the biblical account (after all, even "The Passion of the Christ" had scenes that weren't in the Bible), "The Chosen" offers a different take on the story of Christ. Available on various streaming services, and even airing on television via The CW, the historical drama is distributed by Lionsgate and has produced a handful of seasons since its debut. With more tales on the way, nearing Christ's inevitable Crucifixion, one has to wonder where "The Chosen" is going next. Here are all the seasons that exist so far.
Season 1 (2019)
The journey of "The Chosen" began in 2017 with the Christmas-themed short film "The Shepherd," which told the story of Jesus' birth in Bethlehem. While technically not a part of the first season, it was a proof-of-concept that's officially canon to the series. It wasn't until April 2019 when the show actually launched with the premiere episode "I Have Called You By Name." From there, the first season of "The Chosen" follows four primary characters: Simon Peter (Shahar Isaac), Mary Magdalene (Elizabeth Tabish), Matthew the tax collector (Paras Patel), and the Pharisee scholar Nicodemus (Erick Avari). Set in the 1st century in the Galilee region of Israel, Simon Peter is a fisherman struggling to get by who eventually encounters Jesus, leading to a serious life change. And he's not the only one.
Matthew turns his back on collecting taxes for the occupying Romans, and Mary turns her back on her old identity as "Lilith," and her very literal demons are cast out. The only one of these four not to commit fully to this mysterious Messiah is Nicodemus, who, when given the chance, opts to return to his old life. The season also introduces some of Jesus' other disciples, including Thomas (Joey Vahedi), John (George H. Xanthis), Simon's brother Andrew (Noah James), and Thaddeus (Giavani Cairo), each of whom bring their own unique skills (and past sins) with them. Along the way, they watch as Jesus' unique teachings cause trouble. In the Season 1 finale, "I Am He," Jesus officially starts his public ministry after revealing his identity as the Messiah to a Samaritan woman (Vanessa DeSilvio) in Samaria.
Season 2 (2021)
Returning in April 2021, Season 2 of "The Chosen" picks up right where the first season left off. As Jesus and his disciples travel throughout Samaria — and eventually into Syria and Judea as well — his ministry officially begins. Miracles ensue as Jesus makes his way across the Middle East, all while teaching his disciples how to do the same. Yet, they continue to argue amongst themselves. After Jesus calls Philip (Yoshi Barrigas), Nathaniel (Austin Reed Alleman), and Simon the Zealot (Alaa Safi), they soon find out that the disciples don't have everything together. Tensions rise among Jesus' followers, especially between Simon Peter and Matthew, who struggle to reconcile their own differences after the latter is deemed a traitor to the Jewish people. While that issue isn't resolved here, the seeds are planted for later reconciliation.
For much of the season, Jesus prepares his famous Sermon on the Mount. With Matthew's help, he runs through the groundbreaking sermon, and in the Season 2 finale, "Beyond Mountains," thousands arrive to hear Israel's latest preacher speak publicly. While much of the season centers on the growing popularity of Jesus, as well as the theological and moral lessons he continues to impart to his disciples, it ends with the series introducing Judas Iscariot (Luke Dimyan) to the cast. While we know where Judas' story will eventually go, this is a younger, more idealistic version of the character who quickly wins favor with the disciples.
Season 3 (2022-2023)
Before "The Chosen" Season 3 aired, we were treated to a Christmas special titled "The Messengers," which dropped on December 1, 2021. It further fleshes out the Nativity story first told in "The Shepherd," with Mary giving her and Joseph's perspective of Jesus' birth. The third season of "The Chosen" aired a little over a year later, coming out on December 11, 2022. The story picks up where we left Jesus as he begins to preach to the crowds. It's in this season that Jesus rises to infamy across Judea. Both the Romans and the Pharisees grow cautious of Jesus, who has sent his disciples out "two by two" throughout the region. On their mission, they not only preach their teacher's gospel message, but perform miracles and cast out demons in his name, upsetting many of the religious elite.
Things get a bit complicated for Simon Peter this season after his wife, Eden (Lara Silva), miscarries while he's away. It's a horrible tragedy, one the fisherman wrestles to understand. In his grief, he bonds with the Roman centurion Gaius (Kirk B. R. Woller), who likewise confides in him concerning his own personal life. It all comes to a head at the end of the season: In the finale, "Sustenance," Jesus feeds thousands who have come to hear his preaching and then dismisses his disciples, sending them away in a boat. As they get caught in a raging storm on the Sea of Galilee, they spot their teacher walking on the water and Simon Peter walks out to him, asking for comfort in his grief.
Season 4 (2024)
"The Chosen" Season 4 premiered in June 2024. It begins with the death of the biblical prophet (and Jesus' cousin) John the Baptist (David Amito), which causes Jesus much pain. The fourth season deals with the final year of Jesus' public ministry. After healing a blind man and prophesying his own death and resurrection, Jesus and his followers travel throughout Judea and begin to face persecution and resistance by the Romans (at the encouragement of the Pharisees). Unfortunately, more tragedy strikes as Thomas' fiancée Ramah (Yasmine Al-Bustami) is killed during a riot, which leads to a crisis of faith for the disciple.
Things really shift in the final two episodes — titled "The Last Sign" and "Humble" — when Jesus raises his friend Lazarus (Demetrios Troy) from the dead, causing Thomas to recoil at the miracle, angry that Ramah or John the Baptist weren't resurrected instead. Jesus explains that God's will is not always our will, and that we need to trust that things happen the way they do for a reason. But Lazarus' resurrection is the last straw for the Pharisees, who plot to put Jesus to death. As we grow closer to that event, Jesus and his disciples enter Jerusalem during the holy week of Passover, and the end is nigh.
There will be seven seasons of The Chosen
In total, Dallas Jenkins has seven seasons planned out for "The Chosen." Given the number's significance in the biblical narrative, it just makes sense. If the series follows the trajectory it's on, in conjunction with the New Testament, Season 5 will cover Jesus' final week before the Crucifixion. In fact, recent trailers have emphasized that the series will also tackle the Last Supper event in its fifth season, leading to the ultimate betrayal of Jesus by Judas Iscariot. This means that the Crucifixion will occur in Season 6, with Season 7 covering the disciple's reaction to their teacher's death, followed by the Resurrection and the opening of the Book of Acts. Each season will consist of eight episodes.
"We're not going to go very far in the Book of Acts at the end of Season 7," Jenkins revealed in 2024 (via Crosswalk). "But I would absolutely love — and I'm hopeful — that I can continue telling the story of the birth of the church and the greatest moment in history." As for when "The Chosen" will return for its fifth season (here's where you can watch every episode in the meantime), we've got the answer: Season 5, subtitled "Last Supper," will be released in three parts during a four week run in theaters, beginning March 27, 2025 and leading into the Easter holiday. The whole season will migrate to streaming later that year.
The Chosen has launched a Biblical Universe
"The Chosen" sometimes utilizes flashback scenes that show us people and events of the Old Testament. King David (Jorge Franco IV), Moses (Stelio Savante), Jacob (Amato D'Apolito), Bathsheba (Moriah Smallbone), and more have shown up at some time or another. And, whether this was Dallas Jenkins' initial intention or not, it represents the start of a larger cinematic Biblical Universe, one that will put even the best movies about the Bible to shame. As revealed at ChosenCon in 2024, the franchise is going to continue with various other new projects.
A three-season story about the life of Moses is in the works, with each season following a different era of the prophet's life. "Just like how 'The Chosen' asked the question, 'What would it have been like to meet Jesus and to follow Him or to oppose him,' I think the Moses story asks the very same question," Jenkins told Variety. But that's not all. In addition to "Moses," Jenkins and his 5&2 Studios are cooking up a "Joseph" limited series about the figure from the Book of Genesis. "This is a story that can be told in eight episodes," Jenkins added.
There's also a sequel series to "The Chosen" titled "Acts of the Apostles," an animated series called "The Chosen Adventures" that will follow Jesus as he teaches younger children about God's love (Paul Walter Hauser and Yvonne Orji are already signed on to voice characters), and a six-episode adventure series called "The Chosen in the Wild with Bear Grylls" on the cards, so there will be plenty of "Chosen" content to consume in the coming years.