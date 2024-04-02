The Controversial Biblical Miniseries Blowing Up On Netflix Right Now

What makes Netflix so accessible to millions of users is its diverse array of programming. From blockbuster crowdpleasers to region-specific titles, the service always has something for its wide-ranging, global audience. One of the most interesting projects taking over the streaming service is "Testament: The Story of Moses," a three-episode docudrama that recounts the life of the religious figure Moses. Debuting on March 27, 2024, the series quickly became one of Netflix's most popular offerings, taking the number-one spot in countries like the United States, Canada, and Pakistan. Worldwide, it's the second most-watched show on the streaming service as of April 2.

"Testament" is the latest Biblical project to gain traction; Russel Crowe's controversial 2014 film "Noah" got a second life on Netflix in early March. Yet the popularity of the docudrama isn't surprising considering its debut was in line with Good Friday and Easter, two key holidays for Christians around the world. Moses is also an important figure in Islam — the show debuted during the tail-end of Ramadan, a month of spiritual and religious reflection for Muslims.

While "Testament" is taking over Netflix, critics aren't enthused by the production, which dramatizes the figure's life and intersperses it with interviews from various theologians. The series has a 29% on Rotten Tomatoes, while IndieWire critic Ben Travers found the miniseries to be routine, mundane, and not particularly thought-provoking. "There's no nuance added or fresh perspective explored," Travers wrote. "The 'Story' simply intends to spread God's word via the world's most popular streaming service."