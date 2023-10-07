Who Played Sylvia On Little House On The Prairie's Darkest Episode?

In the nine seasons that it was on the air, "Little House on the Prairie" was an idyllic glimpse at frontier life. The opening credits certainly presented it as a wholesome, family-friendly series, with children happily running through a meadow and a sweeping string instrumental playing in the background.

In reality, "Little House on the Prairie" often took a turn for the dramatic and downright tragic, dealing with issues like disease, addiction, and the scourge of violence. Perhaps the darkest episode of the series was the two-parter "Sylvia" from Season 7. Directed and co-written by series star Michael Landon, the episode follows Sylvia, a shy and troubled girl played by Olivia Barash.

Sylvia is subject to leering and harassment from the local boys, victim blaming from Harriet Oleson (Katherine MacGregor), and cruelty from her father. In Part One, she is brutally raped by a stranger in a clown mask, resulting in her pregnancy. Part Two provides no relief: when she encounters her rapist again, Sylvia falls from a ladder and ultimately dies from her injuries.

Despite the incredibly dark subject matter, the two-part episode was a ratings boon. It also marked Barash's ascendance as a dramatic actor. The teen actress had already appeared on shows like "Charlie's Angels" and "Alice," but she was ready for a more serious role. "I was ready to do it," Barash told Entertainment Weekly in February 2023. "I wanted to do something dramatic."

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).