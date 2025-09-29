The 12 Best Biopics Of All Time, Ranked

No one is perfect. Almost no one is all the way good or devoid of goodness. People are complex; they love people that hurt them, they fight addictions and cycles of abuse. They're envious, arrogant, ignorant, cruel, cowardly, and any number of negative or shameful things, but they're also charming, compassionate, thoughtful, talented, and any number of wonderful things as well. It's important to keep a balance between the two in mind when celebrating iconic figures through biopics.

In the past several decades, biopics have been a popular genre pursued by filmmakers, and musical biopics have become especially popular since the success of early 2000s films "Walk the Line" and "Ray." Elton John, Bob Dylan, John Lennon, Elvis Presley, Queen, The Runaways, James Brown, and many other legendary musicians have been brought to life by filmmakers in the last two decades. It was difficult to parse such a wide field of subjects to consider, but ultimately this list is made up of films that seem to especially succeed in intimately (but respectfully) capturing the essence of their subject, celebrating the accomplishments of their subject or interrogating the consequences of their legacy, and generating a memorable, consistent aesthetic.