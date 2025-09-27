The 15 Best Survival Movies Of All Time, Ranked

"Nowhere" is a Spanish-language Netflix film that mostly revolves around Mia (Anna Castillo), a pregnant woman stranded inside a cargo container in the middle of the ocean. The film is framed in a vague dystopian narrative that mainly serves as exposition to explain how and why this woman is stranded and how much she wants to fight for her unborn child. Under a resource crisis, the now-totalitarian Spanish government has begun rounding up anyone they perceive as a drain on society in an effort to whittle down the population to a more manageable size: namely, senior citizens, kids, and pregnant women.

After losing their first child to this genocide, the visibly pregnant Mia and her husband Nico (Tamar Nicos) hide her condition while paying traffickers to smuggle them out via cargo container. After they are separated into two separate containers, they are caught at a military checkpoint where everyone is killed except Mia, who narrowly escapes by hiding on top of some cargo. Things only get worse for her from there when her cargo container, now stacked on a ship, falls into the ocean during a storm.

With quality cinematography and more than capable acting in what quickly becomes Castillo's one-woman survival show, we follow Mia's survival journey using only her wits, a rapidly dying phone, and the contents of her crates. And it's all under the dual ticking time bombs of her pregnant belly and the slowly-filling container.