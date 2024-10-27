The Best Movies About Surviving The Wilderness

A good protagonist is someone we can really root for, and that's never more true than with survival movies. As viewers, putting ourselves in the shoes of characters fighting for their lives can be a riveting and rewarding experience. The main characters in the following movies clash with all manner of wild animals (sharks and tigers and bears, oh my!) and face the harshest of environments, from the freezing storms of the Andes Mountains to the barren expanse of the Indian Ocean. They find all sorts of creative solutions to their problems, from building a raft out of the wreckage of a porta-potty to climbing inside the corpse of a horse.

As you watch these spectacular movies about surviving in the wilderness, you will be amazed at how these characters triumph against the odds and the forces of nature. The performances are so good that you can easily imagine yourself in the same predicament — or, at the very least, you can tell yourself, "Better them than me."