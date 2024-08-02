The Only Main Actors Still Alive From 1974's The Towering Inferno

With the pop of a fuse and the roar of a flame, "The Towering Inferno" brought in a monster take at the box office, becoming one of the defining films of the disaster movie boom of the mid-1970s. It wasn't just a technical wonder in its time; it managed to land a whole lot of Oscar nominations, one less than fellow Irwin Allen-produced disaster hit "The Poseidon Adventure." It's definitely a disaster film you need to see before you die.

The movie, like many of Allen's disaster stories, is a sprawling panorama of humanity packed into one location. Most of the characters live, work, or are involved in the construction of the Glass Tower, an enormous new 138-story San Francisco high-rise that stands 1,688 feet tall. It comes equipped with every modern convenience, including a fancy restaurant on the top floor. Architect Doug Roberts (Paul Newman) thinks the building will be his magnum opus. He doesn't realize that builder James Duncan's (William Holden) shiftless son-in-law Roger Simmons (Richard Chamberlain) has reduced costs by cutting corners with safety regulations and construction materials used in the building's electrical system.

All it takes is a little extra weight on the wiring for a fire to break out and spread throughout the structure. No-nonsense fire chief Michael O'Hallorhan (movie legend Steve McQueen) arrives to stem the death toll, but a whole lot of destruction and tragedy ensue before the flames are put out.

"The Towering Inferno" will turn 50 on December 14, so it's unsurprising that many of its stars have passed on. But a number of them continue to actively perform in the entertainment industry. Here's a roll call of the film's surviving cast members at the time of writing.