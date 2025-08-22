12 Best Movies Like Deepwater Horizon

In 2010, the Deepwater Horizon oil rig suffered an explosion that resulted in the largest oil spill in history, not to mention one of the biggest environmental disasters the world has ever seen. And that's to say nothing of the 11 people who died during the initial explosion and its resulting fires. Hollywood didn't waste much time giving the event the disaster movie treatment, with the film "Deepwater Horizon" following only six years later. Mark Wahlberg, Kurt Russell, Gina Rodriguez, John Malkovich, and Kate Hudson play just a few of the many people who were either working on the rig at the time or on the periphery of the disaster and its aftermath.

"Deepwater Horizon" joins a relatively small subgenre of movies known as biographical disaster films — projects that follow most of the tropes of regular disaster movies, only the disaster in question is one that actually happened. More specifically, biographical disaster films generally feature actors portraying some of the real people involved in the incident, or at least cover specific things that happened as part of it.

There are a few other movies that follow the example of "Deepwater Horizon," with some even specifically taking place in, on, or near the water. There are also a few movies that use a real disaster as a backdrop, but otherwise are almost entirely fictional in terms of characters and subplots. All those types of movies and more are recommended herein, going beyond just a list of disaster films you need to see before you die and focusing on ones that have a more specific thematic connection to "Deepwater Horizon."