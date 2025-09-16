12 Best Shows Like Elsbeth

In a TV police procedural landscape full of straight ties and sober faces, Elsbeth Tascioni (Carrie Preston) of the episodic comedy-drama and "The Good Wife" spinoff "Elsbeth" breaks the mold as a breezy, brilliant attorney for whom going against the grain comes naturally. Eccentric but personable and layered in cheerily mismatched patterns, Elsbeth's persona is a walking clapback to the manic pixie dreamgirl trope. Working side-by-side with the NYPD as a de facto detective while monitoring a consent decree for the federal government, Elsbeth is freed of the conventions that often bog down police and prosecutors. And as always, Ms. Tascioni proves to be a walking legal stealth weapon who frequently leverages others' underestimation of her talents to her advantage.

While "Elsbeth" is hardly groundbreaking television, the charmingly cozy procedural is a fun series that doesn't ask too much of its viewers — something of a rarity in the era of prestige streaming dramas. Packed full of vibrant characters created by showrunners Robert and Michelle King, the offbeat "howcatchem" procedural has proven popular among audiences and critics, particularly for Carrie Preston's work as the amiable Tascioni. The only problem with the series is what to watch when you've run out of episodes to binge. To tide you over, here's a list of cozy procedurals and other Elsbeth-esque adventures with a similar vibe.