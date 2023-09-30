Moonlighting: Here's When You Can Finally Binge Bruce Willis' Sitcom On Hulu
Bruce Willis fans, it's time to rejoice! His hit series, "Moonlighting," will soon be available to stream for the very first time. "Moonlighting" follows private detectives David Addison (Willis) and Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd). During its five-year run, it was nominated for an impressive 40 Emmy Awards, taking home six, including outstanding actor in a drama series for Willis.
Despite this success, "Moonlighting" did not reach syndication, and was nearly impossible for viewers to watch without owning a physical copy. We're proud to announce that this struggle is finally over now that Deadline has confirmed that Hulu has gained the rights to the series. On October 10, 2023, all 67 episodes will be on the platform and will feature the original Grammy-nominated title track by Al Jarreau. Best of all, fans will not only get to see their favorite show again; they'll also get to see David and Maddie in a new way because it's been revealed that the series will be remastered in HD.
Moonlighting is coming to Hulu
The news that "Moonlighting" will be able to stream shouldn't come as a surprise. Back in 2022, creator Glenn Gordon Caron took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted, "Disney and I have put our heads together and come up with a plan," which, of course, had viewers wondering when the Bruce Willis classic would be available to stream. Caron later tweeted that the journey to getting all five seasons on stream had begun, and acknowledged that the process might take a while.
As Caron predicted, it did take a while — over a year to be exact — before the journey came to an end and "Moonlighting" finally made its way to Hulu. Damian Holbrook, senior writer at TV Guide Magazine, told Yahoo Entertainment that the main reason behind the wait was the difficult process of getting permission to use many of the songs that were used during the original "Moonlighting" run. In the end, it's clear that the challenge has been worth it. Given the overwhelmingly positive response to Caron's tweets, there will surely be many people flocking to Hulu to watch their favorite private detectives and their stories.