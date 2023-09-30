Moonlighting: Here's When You Can Finally Binge Bruce Willis' Sitcom On Hulu

Bruce Willis fans, it's time to rejoice! His hit series, "Moonlighting," will soon be available to stream for the very first time. "Moonlighting" follows private detectives David Addison (Willis) and Maddie Hayes (Cybill Shepherd). During its five-year run, it was nominated for an impressive 40 Emmy Awards, taking home six, including outstanding actor in a drama series for Willis.

Despite this success, "Moonlighting" did not reach syndication, and was nearly impossible for viewers to watch without owning a physical copy. We're proud to announce that this struggle is finally over now that Deadline has confirmed that Hulu has gained the rights to the series. On October 10, 2023, all 67 episodes will be on the platform and will feature the original Grammy-nominated title track by Al Jarreau. Best of all, fans will not only get to see their favorite show again; they'll also get to see David and Maddie in a new way because it's been revealed that the series will be remastered in HD.