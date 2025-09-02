Where You've Seen The Cast Of The Paper Before

"The Paper" is a new sitcom streaming on Peacock that's based in the same fictional universe as "The Office." As we learn in the first episode, the documentary crew that followed the employees of Dunder Mifflin for ten years returned to Scranton, Pennsylvania, in 2025, only to discover that the paper company had been purchased by a company called Ennervate in 2019. The new owners are based in Toledo, Ohio, so the doc crew ends up there and decides to focus on the staff of the Toledo Truthteller, a local newspaper owned and operated by Ennervate.

While the quality of the Toledo Truthteller has dwindled following its heyday in the 1970s, the recent arrival of eager, newly appointed editor-in-chief Ned Sampson (Domhnall Gleeson) invigorates most of the paper's staff and brings new life to the city's local journalism scene. From a toilet paper delivery man to a few overtired accountants, the previously uninspired staff of both the Truthteller and their floormate company, Softees toilet paper products, find new passion and opportunity through their work putting the paper together. The show's cast is made up of a rich ensemble of comedic performers, some of whom are very new to TV and others who have been around for quite a while.