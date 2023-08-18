A League Of Their Own Season 2 Isn't Happening After All
"A League of Their Own," the Amazon Prime Video series co-created by and starring Abbi Jacobson of "Broad City" fame, will not get a 2nd season despite previously receiving a greenlight, according to Deadline. The series is a remake of the 1992 film of the same name, which tells the real-life story of the creation of a women's professional baseball league during World War II.
While not a mainstream hit, Amazon Prime's "A League of Their Own" won over a passionate fanbase thanks to its diverse cast and portrayal of queer women. Along with multiple awards, including a GLAAD Award, it currently sits pretty with a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It had previously received the go-ahead for a second, abbreviated season to finish up its story, which makes the reversal of that decision a bitter pill for fans to swallow.
Reports from multiple outlets say the cancelation is a response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, as studios have responded to the work stoppage with a string of rescheduling and cancelations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pre-production on the series started earlier this spring, but was interrupted by the writers' strike.
Needless to say, fans aren't happy about A League of Their Own's cancellation
"A League of Their Own" Season 2 is apparently the latest victim of studio responses to the ongoing strikes from Hollywood labor unions and the second to be canceled by Amazon Prime Video, specifically. The online retail behemoth and video streamer pulled the plug on Season 2 of the William Gibson adaptation "The Peripheral," which stars Chloe Grace Moretz as a woman able to access other realities through a special headset.
Needless to say, fans on social media weren't happy about the news. For many, the issue is one of a lack of representation. As @LittleMsShipper tweeted, "streaming services fail to understand, how important shows like a league of their own is. We probably won't see an ensemble show with majority queer leads for long time or ever again." Meanwhile, @sitcomabed wrote, "a league of their own meant the world to me and the representation it brought made me feel so seen it seriously sucks knowing their story is finished when theres so much left to say."
Several fans also took issue with delays caused by the Hollywood strikes given as the excuse for the cancellation. Twitter user @frazbelina argued, "The fan base for A League of Their Own is not going to care about waiting three years between seasons. This is such BS reasoning."
No matter the reason, it's clear that the scrapped Season 2 of "A League of Their Own" is hitting fans hard.