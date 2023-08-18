A League Of Their Own Season 2 Isn't Happening After All

"A League of Their Own," the Amazon Prime Video series co-created by and starring Abbi Jacobson of "Broad City" fame, will not get a 2nd season despite previously receiving a greenlight, according to Deadline. The series is a remake of the 1992 film of the same name, which tells the real-life story of the creation of a women's professional baseball league during World War II.

While not a mainstream hit, Amazon Prime's "A League of Their Own" won over a passionate fanbase thanks to its diverse cast and portrayal of queer women. Along with multiple awards, including a GLAAD Award, it currently sits pretty with a 95% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. It had previously received the go-ahead for a second, abbreviated season to finish up its story, which makes the reversal of that decision a bitter pill for fans to swallow.

Reports from multiple outlets say the cancelation is a response to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, as studios have responded to the work stoppage with a string of rescheduling and cancelations. According to The Hollywood Reporter, pre-production on the series started earlier this spring, but was interrupted by the writers' strike.