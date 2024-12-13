The 15 Worst Movies Of 2024

When it comes to picking the worst movies of the year, there are an abundance of options. The advent of streaming has produced a, shall we say, steady stream of critically reviled garbage that racks up views before disappearing from the algorithm forever. If you've already forgotten such titles as "Lift," "Atlas," and "Trigger Warning," you're not alone: it's likely that even those film's stars — Kevin Hart, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, respectively — have forgotten them as well. Yet it almost feels like punching down to target these already memory-holed classics. When it comes to naming the year's worst films, you've gotta aim higher.

There are few experiences as demoralizing as watching some of our brightest stars and biggest directors waste their time on lackluster material, yet year after year, there are a handful of examples of just that. No one sets out to make a bad movie, but even the most talented among us stumble every once in a while. And when the mighty fall, they fall hard. Here are the worst movies of 2024, based on Rotten Tomatoes scores, box office numbers, and everything in between.