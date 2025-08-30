6 Wrestlers Who Successfully Became Actors (And 6 Who Failed)

Due to the performative aspect of professional wrestling — including World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), Total Nonstop Action (TNA), All Elite Wrestling (AEW), etc. — and the fact that most wrestlers adopt characters and personas, it seems like an obvious leap from the ring to the screen. Wrestlers already have to follow scripts and storylines, perform for both live and televised audiences, and engage in elaborate and often dangerous stunt work. Something like "WWE Raw" is as much an ongoing scripted drama series as it is a sporting event.

There was a time when bizarre horror and sci-fi movies were the best acting roles a wrestler could hope for, and some were never lucky enough to escape from the subpar B-movie trenches. On the other hand, some of the biggest stars in Hollywood over the years have come from the world of wrestling. The majority of wrestlers-turned-actors have seen their film and television careers land in various spots along the spectrum of success, but some have also clearly settled at one extreme end or the other.

Here are six wrestlers who went further in Hollywood than anyone might have expected, as well as six who got pinned to the proverbial mat — and just to note, we are talking actual acting roles, not just wrestlers who mostly only play themselves or versions of themselves in cameos and the like.