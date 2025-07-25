Hulk Hogan Movie And TV Roles We Can Never Forget

It may be easy for younger generations to forget, but there was a time when Terry Bollea absolutely ruled pop culture. If you don't recognize that name, it's because he was better known as Hulk Hogan, the biggest wrestling star in the world and a man whose fame was so great that it bled beyond the ring. His popularity gave rise to "Hulkmania," and he even defeated Marvel Comics in a legal battle over his name. Standing at the top of the pro wrestling world and looking for other lands to conquer, he set his sights on Hollywood, where muscled heroes like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger ruled the box office.

Admittedly, most of the Hulkster's movies were downright awful, but that doesn't mean they were forgettable. Quite the opposite, in fact, as many of Hogan's roles became cult favorites. Famous — or perhaps infamous — for his over-the-top nature, Hogan eventually embraced the absurdity of his persona. There are a number of unforgettable parts on his Hollywood résumé; with his passing, it's time we shine a light on them.